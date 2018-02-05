Lisburn Chamber offers free membership to new business start-ups

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new initiative designed to support new business start-ups in the local business community.

The Chamber is offering free annual membership of its organisation to entrepreneurs in their first year after starting a new business venture.

With new ventures facing many challenges, the initiative is aimed at helping start-ups survive and thrive.

In addition to the financial saving on membership, the Chamber will provide a full range of benefits to its members, including regular networking opportunities.

Not only will new business owners get to meet fellow members from a diverse range of sectors, but the Chamber will also offer opportunities to attend ‘study visits’, providing a great insight into well-established and successful local businesses.

Previous visit locations have included award-winning businesses such as Coca Cola, Montupet, Survitec, Leckey and Decora.

“Another key benefit of Chamber membership is where members become the united voice of Lisburn business and the organisation represents its members by lobbying politicians at both local and national levels on issues of concern,” a Chamber spokesperson explained.

“The Chamber also plays a role regarding social responsibility, with various charities benefiting from its fundraising activities. Social events are organised ranging from barbeques to a formal annual dinner. A Christmas lunch is combined with an annual toy appeal which has collected hundreds of toys in recent years for Barnardo’s NI.

“Lisburn Chamber also has an objective to promote civic pride in the City of Lisburn, focusing on the many good news stories in the district. The Chamber also collaborates with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on joint events and activities designed to assist any company setting up or doing business in the local area.”

Speaking at the launch event at the Lisburn City Business Hub in Market Square, Chamber President Evan Morton commented: “We are delighted to launch this new initiative for start-up businesses, giving whatever assistance we can to local entrepreneurs.

“We will be working in partnership with the experienced teams at South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn Enterprise Organisation and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to promote Lisburn as the best location in Northern Ireland to start a business.”

Any new business start-ups wanting to avail of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce’s free membership offer should email office@lisburnchamber.co.uk or telephone 028 9266 2449.