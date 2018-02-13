Lisburn firm hoping cross border expansion will elevate it to new heights

Lisburn-based Olympic Lifts is on the cusp of an exciting cross border expansion which could lead to the creation of a number of new jobs, it has been announced.

Details of the company’s growth plans were revealed during the latest business engagement visit by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee.

John Patterson, Managing Director of Olympic Lifts, explained: “We’ve taken a cautious approach in our growth strategy, concentrating our efforts equally in terms of new sales and support services in both the public and private sectors. Business contracts we have recently won include the supply and maintenance of elevators for Applegreen, Costa Coffee, Remus Uomo and Eurospar franchises. In addition to this, we are the sole island of Ireland distributor for Stannah Stairlifts. We also fit and supply home lifts and stairlifts for various health trusts along with a significant number of larger commercial elevators to schools and colleges for the NI Education Authority.”

He continued: “In 2017, we also began investigations into cross border expansion with the market in the Republic of Ireland demonstrating a need for our expertise. The senior team and I are still working out the most efficient operating model for such an expansion but we envisage this will lead to the creation of new engineering roles.

“Since the company was established in 1985, we’ve invested significantly in improving business quality systems, completing ISO 9001 in 1995 and going the extra mile by attaining accreditation for ISO 14001 & 18001 in 2017. We also invest significantly in our engineers, putting them through a rigorous training regime and supporting them to complete NVQs as part of their apprenticeships and further technical development.”

Describing Olympic Lifts as “another hidden gem in Lisburn’s business landscape”, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “This visit to Olympic Lifts has revealed another hidden gem in Lisburn’s business landscape. With a workforce of 33 employees, this family owned business has gone from strength to strength since it was established, winning business from both the public and private sectors.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, added: “Visits to local businesses are an important and informative element of committee activity. During this meeting it was useful to learn about how the stair lift product which Olympic Lifts manufactures can have a positive impact on quality of life and independence for so many people. It’s fantastic that a local company produces such an important piece of equipment.”

Olympic Lifts was established in 1985 on Great Northern Street, Belfast. Expansion came in 1998 when the company built bespoke premises and moved to Lissue Walk, Lisburn.