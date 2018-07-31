London financial services firm opens development centre in Belfast with 10 jobs

A London-based financial consulting business is to create 10 new jobs in Belfast for a new development centre it is establlishing in west Belfast.

McGinnis Consulting, based in London and founded by Marius and Anne-Marie McGinnis, provides financial services and information technology consultancy to leading Tier 1 banks across Europe.

The firm focuses on Credit, Market and Regulatory risk business areas within the financial services industry.

The recent start-up company has chosen Belfast for a new 10 person financial services and software development centre at the Innovation Factory in Belfast.

The positions will offer an average salary of £40,000 and the project has been backed with £60,000 from Invest NI.

“This new development centre in West Belfast will offer opportunities to experienced professionals to work on international blue chip projects,” said Alan Wilson, director of International Investment at Invest NI.

“There are high quality business analyst and project management roles on offer, working in a niche financial services market.”

Marius McGinnis, managing director of McGinnis Consulting, and originally from Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland is in possession of one of the best educated financial services workforces in Europe, so it was a natural choice for us to locate our business here.

“As financial institutions move away from a cost focused strategy, to a more value-added location strategy, we believe that Northern Ireland is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this growing opportunity.

“I am happy to report that our clients agree,” he added.