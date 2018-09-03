Lurgan firm to ballot on taking strike action

Workers at a large Co Armagh firm which manufactures plastic pipes are to be ballotted on taking industrial action due to pay issues.

Radius Plastics Ltd employs around 120 people in Lurgan and according to the union UNITE staff are unhappy with their pay.

Sean Smyth from UNITE said they had been in negotiations with the firm for several months .

Mr Smyth said that workers had agreed to a five percent pay rise however they want it back-dated to April 1.

He said the firm appears unwilling to agree to this and instead offered the rise from September 1 this year.

He added that the workers are on ‘Continental’ shifts, working 12 hour days for four days or 12 hour nights for three nights.

Mr Smyth explained that the firm had also wanted workers to agree to more overtime.

Workers are very unhappy with the firm’s stance and the union is to ballot them today to see if they want to take industrial action.

The ballot takes a number of weeks but if workers vote for industrial action they could be out on strike at the end of September or beginning of October.

The firm is part of Radius Systems which has a headquarters in Derbyshire.

They develop and manufacture plastic pipeline solutions for the gas industry and these solutions are now commonly used in the water, wastewater, energy & power, district heating and telecoms sectors.

The firm was asked for a comment but has not yet responded.