M&S shifts 250 jobs to Indian giant in IT overhaul

Retail giant Marks & Spencer is outsourcing more than half of its 430-strong IT team in a move that will cut costs by around £30 million a year.

The group said around 250 roles will transfer to Indian giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), although they will remain based at the firm’s IT headquarters at Stockley Park in Middlesex.

The firm will consult with 30 of those transferring over their roles, which are set to change following the move, either due to location or function.

It said these staff may choose to leave the business, but stressed it was not launching a redundancy or voluntary redundancy programme.

The group will retain a small in-house IT team of around 170 people following the overhaul, which is set to take place from March 1.