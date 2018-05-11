Mackle Pet Foods ‘top dog’ with new Asda deal

A Co Armagh company has consolidated its position as a national pet food manufacturer with a deal that sees its new treats range stocked in 335 Asda stores across the UK for the first time.

The Naturo Treats product range from Mackle Pet Foodsare handmade, freshly baked and contain 100% natural ingredients.

As part of the deal, Asda will also list a further six Naturo lines to over 387 stores UK wide including a new grain free range developed to help dogs with digestive problems .

“Asda is committed to supporting local companies and showcasing the very best of Northern Irish suppliers and produce across our UK network of stores,” said Michael McCallion, Buying Manager for Asda NI.

“Mackle Pet Foods is a perfect example of this and we have developed an excellent working relationship.

“Mackle Pet Food’s expertise, focus on new product development – and quality and variety in terms of product offering is second to none. I know our customers will love the Naturo range – and it’s excellent to be able to offer pet owners this level of choice in store.”

In addition to the nine lines now available in Asda’s UK stores the brand is exported to 14 countries, including Europe and the Middle East.

“We are delighted to launch our Naturo brand in Asda stores across the UK – it’s a real reflection of our ambitious growth and strong partnership with the retailer,” said sales manager Colin Ferguson.

The Mackle family have been in business for almost 50 years and, in 2017, invested more than £3 million in its Naturo facility in Moy, enabling it to more than double production. It has over 200 staff across sites in Moy and Moygashel.