Marie is named ‘leading woman’

Lisburn-based social enterprise, Employers For Childcare is delighted that our Chief Executive, Marie Marin has been recognised as a ‘leading woman’ in social enterprise, for the second year running.

Marie is one of just 19 women who was nominated in both 2017 and 2018 for the NatWest WISE100 (Women in Social Enterprise 100) which recognises the most inspiring and influential women in social enterprise, impact investment and mission-driven business.

As well as being a driving force behind Employers For Childcare, which she established from a community enterprise in 1998, Marie is very much a leading figure in the social enterprise sector, having been central to the establishment of Social Enterprise NI and its Chair until last year.

Marie has been leading the campaign to #SaveChildcareVouchers in the face of Government plans to close the scheme to new entrants.

Recognising the negative impact this would have on working parents, Marie embarked on a nationwide campaign to keep Childcare Vouchers open.

Commenting on Marie’s achievement, Employers For Childcare Chair Michael Stevenson said: “It is wonderful to see Marie’s achievements recognised in this way – congratulations and well done on behalf of everyone at Employers For Childcare.”