Marketing firm Fat Fish builds Newry team

Six new jobs are to be created at Newry based digital marketing agency Fat Fish as it looks to expand sales growth in North America.

Established last year, Fat Fish Marketing helps its customers to increase the reach of their online presence, developing and implementing digital campaigns which drive sales growth.

Many of its customer base operate in the alternative medicine market which is forecast to be worth more than $196 billion by 2025.

Welcoming the investment, Mark Bleakney, southern regional manger with Invest Northern Ireland, said: “Fat Fish Marketing is an exciting young company with big ambitions to scale.

“The recruitment and market development activities being implemented with our support will enable the company to generate more business, building on its impressive initial sales in North America.”

Invest NI has offered the firm £47,600 to support its market development activities and the recruitment plans which will contribute £189,000 to the local economy in additional salaries.

Fat Fish managing director Joshua Neilly said growth had been encouraging.

“The demand for our services and expertise is accelerating.

“Boosting our team will be crucial to remaining competitive and enabling us to offer tailored cross functional digital marketing services.

“There is general global trend of increased understanding of the health benefits of alternative medicine so we need to position ourselves to meet the increasing needs of our existing and potential customer base.

“Working alongside Invest NI, we are excited to be investing in growing the business further to maximise on new export opportunities.”