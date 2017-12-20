McAleer & Rushe lands latest Maldron hotel deal

Northern Ireland based developer and contractor McAleer & Rushe, the has just announced that they have signed an Agreement for Lease with the Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel chain, to deliver a new four-star Maldron Hotel in Glasgow City Centre.

The proposed 250 bed hotel, with bar, restaurant and business conferencing facilities will be centrally located on Renfrew St, close to the main shopping district on Sauchiehall Street.

The £30 million project comes just a month after the company announced a similar with Dalata for Newcastle, and is now awaiting a planning decision Glasgow City Council. Construction is also underway in Belfast of another Maldron due for completion in early 2018.

The Glasgow scheme is expected to be delivered by mid-2020, and will be Dalata’s first Maldron hotel in Scotland and will be run under a 35-year lease.

The project is the latest to come out of a partnership with the Dalata Hotel Group in delivering hotels across the UK and Ireland.

Property director Stephen Surphlis said the hotel would support Glasgow’s growing economy, positively contributing towards the surrounding environment and create construction as well as indirect employment.

“The announcement of our latest lease deal with Dalata represents the growing confidence in key regional UK cities for hotel operators, particularly in Scotland.

“Working with the Dalata Group we are developing a number of hotel projects across the UK and Ireland and we look forward to partnering with them once again on this new project.”

Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO for Dalata said: “We are delighted to have entered into an agreement to lease a newly constructed Maldron in Glasgow. We have a very strong relationship with McAleer & Rushe who are currently building our hotels in Belfast, Newcastle and Dublin. Today’s announcement brings the number of UK hotels in our development pipeline to 5 with a total of circa 1,350 rooms.”