McAleer & Rushe wins latest hotel contract

Northern Ireland based developer and contractor McAleer & Rushe is to build the latest in a series of Maldron brand hotels for the Dalata Hotel Group with a 330 bed, four-star devlopment in Birmingham city centre.

The scheme represents another significant project in the long-standing partnership between the two companies which has seen McAleer & Rushe deliver numerous hotels across the UK and Ireland for the leading hotel operator.

The most recent of these include the 237 bed Maldron Hotel in Belfast which opened in March, and a 265 bed hotel in Newcastle Upon Tyne scheduled to open early next year.

Valued at around £40 million, the Birmingham project by McAleer & Rushe, is strategically located on a prominent site fronting onto Queensway and is a five-minute walk from New Street Train Station and close to the shopping destination the Bullring.

The hotel, which is subject to planning approval, is scheduled to be delivered by Q1 2021 and is expected to create 100 full time and part time jobs, once completed.

“The new Maldron hotel is a significant project that will enhance Birmingham’s continued development and add to the regeneration within the city,” said M&R property director Stephen Surphlis.

“With a large economy and major projects in close proximity including the new HMRC Regional Hub, HSBC’s Headquarters and the pending HS2 high speed rail network linking to London we are confident that our investment in the City will make an important contribution to the economy and provide a modern hotel offering for business users as well as leisure visitors.”

“Having delivered a range of projects for the Dalata Group across the UK and Ireland we are looking forward to partnering with them, once again, to deliver this exciting new hotel scheme.”

Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO for business development and finance at Dalata said: “We are very excited by securing this excellent opportunity. Birmingham is a very attractive hotel location and ensures that we continue to grow our development pipeline in the UK as per our growth strategy. We will work closely with McAleer & Rushe through the development phase and look forward to introducing the Maldron brand to Birmingham.”