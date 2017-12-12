McAvoy Group named on £1bn procurement list

Dungannon-based McAvoy Group has secured the opportunity to tender for education, healthcare and emergency services construction projects across GB after securing a place on the LHC Modular Buildings Framework.

The London based service provider has a combined value of more than £1 billion and is one of the UK’s longest-established public sector procurement specialists.

McAvoy, which provides permanent and bespoke modular buildings, was successful in 15 lots and achieved the highest scores for education buildings, factory processes, and for Building Information Modelling (BIM), of all companies bidding for places on the framework.

It also finished top in the workstream WS1 for permanent or interim education and healthcare buildings, which means public sector clients can award contracts directly to the company.

The company has already secured its first scheme following its success on the framework – an interim classroom project for Cardiff Council, accommodating 60 children at Court Special School for three years, to help meet the rising demand for school places.

“Our success in so many lots of this prestigious framework highlights the scope and quality of the offsite solutions that McAvoy can offer to public sector clients across the UK,” said MD Eugene Lynch.

“An important factor in our appointment was our ability to develop virtual models of our clients’ buildings to facilitate more informed decision making, and enhance stakeholder engagement. This innovative use of advanced technology helps clients to reduce risk, save time and really optimise the speed and efficiency benefits of offsite construction.”

The appointment follows a rigorous selection process, which included a factory visit, a demonstration of its market-leading virtual reality technology, and a thorough assessment of the quality and technical performance of its offsite building systems for both permanent and interim use.