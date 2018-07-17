McLaughlin and Harvey score £50m Liverpool deal

Mallusk based construction company McLaughlin and Harvey has been named as the contractor for a £50m project to build Liverpool Football Club’s new training complex.

The Ulster business is to redevelop its Academy site in Kirkby and the neighbouring Eddie McArdle community playing fields.

The scheme will see the first team and academy football training operations and facilities come together on one site in a new training campus.

The project will provide the club with world-class training facilities including an elite performance centre for the first team and state-of-the-art training centre for its development squad teams.

The facilities will incorporate two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There will also be dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and office accommodation.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

“Liverpool Football Club celebrate their past with enormous pride,” said McLaughlin & Harvey MD Paul Griffen.

“We recognise that the club’s story is still being written and a significant part of their future will be the development of a new world class training academy at Kirkby.

“McLaughlin & Harvey is proud and passionate about being part of the club’s ongoing story. Drawing upon our stadia, sporting and leisure experience we will work closely with Liverpool Football Club’s team to deliver best in class training facilities for this much anticipated development.”

Liverpool’s chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: “Today represents a significant milestone in the Club’s history.

“This is a major step forward and we’re proud to be investing in the Knowsley area. Our aspirations to create a clear pathway for our young players through to the first team is an ambitious project.”