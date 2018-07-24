Meade in talk mode at major Chamber of Commerce event

Mentalist David Meade will join over 700 businesses from across Northern Ireland at a large-scale networking conference in Belfast this September.

The well-known personality will give an insight into “how to sell like a mind reader” at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s ‘Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase’ which will take place at St George’s Market on Wednesday 12 September 2018 from 08:30-13:00.

Now in its eighth year, the conference is being run with support from headline sponsor Dublin Airport and is designed to give companies the opportunity to meet, engage and participate in networking activities aimed at creating new business connections.

It will also feature a large market place with 100 companies showcasing their products and services.

“The Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase is an unmissable networking and business showcase event where like-minded business people gather to exchange ideas, explore opportunities and promote their products and services,” said Chief Executive Ann McGregor.

“We are also delighted that David Meade is able to join us as a keynoter speaker at the event. David’s sought after corporate services have established his reputation as a cornerstone international speaker on how organisations can work better. I look forward to lots of business being done on the day and wish all who attend a productive time.”