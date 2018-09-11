Mercury announces 90 new jobs with rebrand

Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned security company, Mercury Security Management, is to create 90 new jobs in the province as part of a major expansion.

Following a £500,000 investment, the firm has launched a new facilities management division the broaden the range of services on offer to new and existing clients.

The business which is headquartered in Lisburn, with offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, will now be known as Mercury Security & Facilities Management and, in addition to their existing range of integrated security solutions, will be providing services such as contract cleaning, housekeeping, pest control and industrial and specialist cleaning services.

The announcement follows a period of sustained growth for the firm which in recent months has signed deals with Almac Group and Harvey Norman as well as securing contracts with UK shopping centres Hammersmith Broadway and Fulham Broadway.

“I’m delighted today to be announcing our new division at Mercury Security & Facilities Management, which will be creating over 90 jobs across Northern Ireland,” said CEO Frank Cullen.

“We have invested more than £500,000 into the new division and are delighted that we continue to contribute to the local economy here in Northern Ireland with further job creation.

“Since our formation in 2001, Mercury has continued to grow from strength to strength, but this could not have been achieved without the hard work and support from our loyal staff members and clients. For that reason, I would like to say a special thank you to them for their continued service and support and say that I am certain that together we will continue to place Mercury at the forefront of our industry and as an innovation leader and trusted partner for some to the world’s leading companies,” he added.