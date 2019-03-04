Mervyn Stewart lifts UK Skoda dealer of the year title

Family run motor dealer Mervyn Stewart has been named Retailer of the Year by Skoda UK – the top award at this year’s prestigious ceremony held in Tobacco Dock, London.

The award, presented by singer-songwriter and Skoda Brand Ambassador Paloma Faith, recognises the achievements of best performing Skoda Retailers in the UK Network.

Mervyn Stewart is a family run business operating in Belfast for over 50 years.

The North Down branch claimed the award which is based on 10 Key Performance Indicators such as customer satisfaction, after sales performance, training, vehicles sales and finance performance.

“I am absolutely delighted with the result,” said MD Stephen Stewart.

“It is only possible to win this award when everyone is focused on delivering excellence for our customers and what makes it so meaningful is that we achieved it together.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our staff and customers, without them we would not be here.”

The firm topped off its previous sales category win from 2018 by taking home this year’s coveted top prize - based on excellent performance throughout the year.

“The sense of team spirit in the dealership is incredible and everyone works so well together, it’s a great team to be part of,” said operations director Karen Bickerstaff.

The annual awards were created by the Czech manufacturer to highlight the hard work and dedication of its retail network.

With 130 retailers across the UK and 10 key categories awarded, competition is fierce said Rod McLeod, director of Skoda UK.

“We are proud to work alongside some of the best retailers in the UK,” he said.

“Our retailers continue to deliver fantastic service and value to customers and I’d personally like to congratulate the whole network for their results over the past 12 months.”