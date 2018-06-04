MJM Encourages businesses to attend Heathrow summit

MJM Renewables, owner of the site of the former Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly is encouraging businesses to attend the Heathrow Business Summit Northern Ireland.

The event which is free to attend for businesses is being held in partnership with Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday 20 June 2018 at Belfast City Hall.

This event will allow SMEs across Northern Ireland to meet with Heathrow’s procurement team and other major suppliers into the Heathrow supply chain to see if there are opportunities for more Northern Ireland based businesses to win contracts with the major UK airport.

MJM Renewables is part of the MJM Group which has a significant interest in encouraging local supply chain to get involved as the former Shackleton Barracks is one of six sites in Northern Ireland currently in the running for a Heathrow Logistics Hub to support its ongoing expansion.

Four hubs will be chosen across the UK to deliver this project. The hubs will work by pre-assembling components off-site before transporting them in consolidated loads to Heathrow just as they are needed.

“The potential for the economic development of the region through having a logistics hub at Ballykelly is unprecedented,” said director Naoimh McConville.

“Heathrow expansion is a national project that will benefit Northern Ireland by boosting productivity, creating jobs, supply chain opportunities and leaving a skills legacy for future generations.

“As we prepare for our site visit from the procurement team from Heathrow we think that it is essential, as many businesses as possible familiarise themselves with the supply chain and procurement process in Heathrow, so that if successful they may become part of our supply chain at the logistics hub.”

With significant experience in international logistics and project management, she said the firm understood the extent of the task at hand for Heathrow in managing a significant supply chain.

“We also know there are many businesses across Northern Ireland who are very capable of joining the experienced companies from here who already work with Heathrow which is why we hope they will attend the summit.”

Gregory Campbell, MP for east Londonderry added, “The news that the ‘Heathrow Business Summit’ is to be held in Belfast in June is very good news.

“MJM Renewables who are developing the Ballykelly site are to be congratulated as they are the only private sector bid in Northern Ireland to be long listed by Heathrow regarding possible contracts for the airport which of course is one of the busiest in Europe.”