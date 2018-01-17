Modius crowned winner of Startup World Cup NI heat

Belfast based company Modius has been announced as the winner of the Belfast heat of the Startup World Cup. The annual competition was brought to Northern Ireland for the first time by Belfast Global Shapers.

The winning company, which launched the ‘world’s first weight loss wearable’ in August last year, pitched alongside 11 other startups to make their case for why they should be given the opportunity to have a chance of winning $1million investment in the May grand final of the global competition, held in San Francisco.

Following the announcement, Tony Wilcox from Modius said: “We are delighted to have won the Northern Ireland heat of the Startup World Cup.

“It is fantastic opportunity and we look forward to representing Northern Ireland at the global final in San Francisco in May. ”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Belfast Shaper Orla McGreevy said: “The Belfast Shapers are thrilled to have been able to bring this exciting opportunity to Belfast for the first time.

“Northern Ireland is a hotbed of innovation and creativity and the Shapers are trying to showcase the very best of what Belfast has to offer.

“Modius is a fantastic example of our homegrown talent and we wish them all the best in the competition final in San Francisco.”