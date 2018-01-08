Modius weightloss headset to showcase at global consumer show in Las Vegas

Modius, a revolutionary weight management wearable headset launched in 2017 by Belfast-based tech company Neurovalens, takes central stage this week at CES, Las Vegas - the tech world’s biggest event for innovators and breakthrough technologies.

The event, which attracts 4000 exhibitors and over 170,000 visitors runs this week as the latest innovations vie for attention.

Modius’ global reputation as a breakthrough technology has been furthered thanks to its success as the only Irish company shortlisted to the top 10 in the ‘Last Gadget Standing’ Awards held as part of the event, with the winning gadget revealed before a live audience on Thursday, January 11.

The move comes on the back of the overwhelming response from the 400-plus Modius users worldwide who were the first to receive their devices following its successful launch on crowdfunding-platform Indiegogo in August 2017.

Collectively they have lost more than a ton of weight over a matter of weeks according to the developer Dr Jason McKeown.

“With the first 400 Modius devices in the hands of consumers around the world, individuals are recording loses of 12-15lbs over an average period of eight weeks,” said Dr McKeown, co-founder and CEO of Neurovalens.

“We view Modius as the first generation of ‘careable technology.’ In our case, helping people get lean simply through stimulation of the vestibular nerve – we’re confident we can help adults with weight-loss and weight-management.

“We’re in the early foothills of a neuroscience-led revolution in global health and proud to be leading such a massive push in this direction.”

The successful Indiegogo launch campaign for Modius surpassed all targets raising almost £1.2 million from 4,000 backers across more than 80 countries over a six week period.

Neurovalens is using these additional funds raised to invest in additional research and further develop Modius.

The focus is now on facilitating the ModiusLife community to support users in a motivational and inspirational environment to improve their lifestyle and help them achieve the leaner, healthier bodies they desire.

During CES, consumers, industry professionals, and more can learn more about how the Modius headset leverages proven neuroscience to create learner, healthier bodies through vestibular stimulation, as well as how this technology will change the weight management and health industries in 2018 and beyond.