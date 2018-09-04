Motorists advised to expect delays during works

A £300,000 road improvement scheme is due to commence on the Antrim Road, Newtownabbey on September 10.

The work will resurface approximately 800m of carriageway and replace iron work between Bellevue Bridge and Church Way.

To facilitate the work, overnight closures will be in place between 7pm and 6am from September 10 until September 15.

Daily lane closures will be in place between 9.30am and 4.30pm from September 10 until September 21.

A full road closure will be required between 6am and 8pm on Sunday, September 23 and Sunday, September 30 to allow final resurfacing to be completed.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The work has been carefully planned to minimise disruption. However road users can expect some delays and should allow extra time when planning their journeys.

“Local diversions will be clearly signposted throughout the scheme.

“The work is expected to be completed by early October. Dates are, however, subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit http://www.trafficwatchNI.com