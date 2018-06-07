Mount Charles agrees Freshly Chopped restaurant deal

Up to 150 service sector jobs are to be created with the announcement that RoI-based fast food retailer Freshly Chopped and Mount Charles are to open six new outlets in the province and Donegal.

The franchise deal will roll out over the next three years with the first restaurant set to open in Donegall Square West in August next year.

“We are delighted to announce this exclusive partnership with Freshly Chopped,” said Gavin Annon, head of sales and marketing at Mount Charles, the largest indigenous food service and business support services provider on the island of Ireland.

“As a family owned business with deep roots in the communities we serve, we always listen to what our customers want and continue to deliver innovative experiences.

“Today’s customer is focused on service and provenance, and Freshly Chopped, like ourselves, is an indigenous food company that uses the highest quality and freshest produce available.

“The addition of the Freshly Chopped brand to the Mount Charles portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver healthier eating choices to the people of Northern Ireland,” he added.

Freshly Chopped co-founder and CEO Brian Lee said the firm was looking forward to spreading its healthy eating mission.

“When we founded Freshly Chopped six years ago, our mission was to make it as easy as possible for people to eat healthily.

“This partnership with Mount Charles will help us to continue our journey of bringing healthy fast food to more people across the island of Ireland.

“We’re confident that we have the perfect partner with Mount Charles, a company which takes a family-run and personal approach to its business. We’re looking forward to a successful roll out here in Northern Ireland and Donegal, which will be vital locations for Freshly Chopped’s expansion over the next number of years.”