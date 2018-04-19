Multi-million facelift for Londonderry campus

North West Regional College has announced that the Department for the Economy has approved funding to enable its Springtown campus in Londonderry to commence a multi-million redevelopment later this year.

NWRC principal and chief executive Leo Murphy today announced a £7m refurbishment for the campus which currently delivers a large proportion of the college’s Training and Skills courses.

Subject to satisfactory completion of the procurement phase, the planned work will see existing training facilities at the campus redeveloped, with the aim of creating a modern learning environment for the benefit of the College’s students, staff and stakeholders.

Beverley Harrison, director of further education at the Department for the Economy said: “The department is committed to enhancing the education, skills and employability of learners of all ages

and abilities in order to help develop a vibrant knowledge based economy.

“This funding will enable North West Regional College to tender for the redevelopment of Springtown Campus and ultimately provide students and staff with access to a modern, state of the art, learning environment.”

Mr Murphy said: “This is a good day for the North West. On behalf of the governing body management and staff of the College, I am delighted to announce this planned investment in our industrial training facility at Springtown. This is an extremely positive and welcome result for the

development of industrial apprenticeships in the college, city and region.

“If we are to realise our economic potential in this region, as well as becoming a university city, we need to become an apprenticeship city. This substantial investment and support from the Department for the Economy can allow us to make this happen for our young people and adults and bring the campus space into a new era.

“This redevelopment work reflects the value of training and apprenticeships in the North West and the importance of working with industry to secure relevant training in Renewables, Electrical,

Welding, Fabrication, Motor Vehicle, Plumbing, Gas Installation, Dry Lining, Joinery and Wood Occupations, Wall and Floor Tiling, Painting and Decorating.

“Our thanks goes to Further Education (FE) division in the Department for the Economy and to our own internal curriculum and estates teams supported by governors.”

Springtown Campus, which is one of College’s five campuses, first opened in the 1970s as a

government training centre, and recently celebrated 45 years of training and skills at the site.

The College has a long tradition in developing the careers of men and women working in traditional

crafts and skills. Forging strong partnerships with local schools, groups and industry, Springtown has a key role working within the heart of community in the Londonderry area, a role they plan to further expand as part of the redevelopment.

It is estimated the work will commence in September 2018.