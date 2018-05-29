Multi-million investment by Strabane firm

Modular building and energy solutions firm KES Group is to make a multi-million pound investment in a new, purpose built, manufacturing facility at Strabane Business Park.

The company has purchased circa 3.5 acres of land within the park which is owned by Invest NI to accommodate the first phase of development.

“This is a very exciting time for our company,” said managing director Conor McCrossan.

“This new manufacturing facility will be where we design, manufacture and develop our innovative products. We look forward to bringing our SmartBuild and Energi divisions under one roof.

“Providing a turnkey solution is integral to our business strategy. Each SmartBuild is bespoke in nature and designed to suit individual customer’s needs. Our Energi division operates a class leading service supplying packaged plantrooms to some of the most prestigious commercial contracts throughout the UK and Ireland.”

The firm approached Invest NI when it became clear its current facilities were no longer capable of handling the increase in demand.

The agency offered Strabane Business Park which KES approved due to the location and infrastructure available.

“Invest NI has been a great support and any advice we have received from them has made a great difference,” said Mr McCrossan.

“ We have been able to expand our team, grow our business and this now gives us the confidence to invest in our new state of the art factory.”

Invest offered £92,850 in 2016 to create 18 jobs and invest in marketing activity.

“This new 40,000 sqft factory is a significant investment by KES Group and will be a fantastic asset to Strabane and the surrounding areas,” said Invest NI North West regional office manager Des Gartland.

“We have been working closely with KES Group this past few years and have really got to know Conor and his fantastic team.

“It is great to see the company grow, and as the second company to invest in the park in the last 12 months, we are delighted we have been able to provide the land they needed to make this next growth step.”