New £3.2m hotel planned for Larne town centre

A new £3.2m hotel has been earmarked for Larne town centre on the site of the former Dan Campbell’s bar at High Street.

The application to develop the luxury accommodation is being made by MBA Inver Investments.

The former Dan Campbell’s premises and The Thatch bar would be demolished to make way for the new development extending into Point Street.

Demolition work is expected to commence at the end of next summer.

Mr. McKay said: “We are very excited about bringing this stylish, boutique hotel to Larne. As the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland continues to thrive, we feel the time is right to build this new, high quality hotel to contribute to the continual development of Larne’s

reputation as a great place to visit.

“We’re looking forward to attracting more tourists to the town while offering the local community a quality product with excellent customer service

standards.

“Larne, linked to Scotland by the Larne to Cairnryan P&O Ferry route, is a great base to explore the scenic and popular Causeway Coastal Route. The location of the new boutique hotel is close to a number of great local attractions including the Gobbins, Carnfunnock Country Park and many of the vastly popular Game of Thrones filming locations which will help to draw visitors to the town.”

George Fekkes, of DA Architects, will be working in partnership on the project.

Mr. Fekkes said he believes that the new hotel will bring much-needed regeneration and economic development to the Riverdale area of Larne town and will provide a “major economic boost to the local area”.

It is expected that 37 full and part-time jobs will be created.

The new accommodation has been named the Inver River Hotel, the second establishment of this name in the town.

The vacant corner four storey Dan Campbell’s property had been on the market for £70,000 in March of this year but failed to reach the reserve price at a public auction.

Cllr. Mark McKinty, a member of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, said: “I have been aware of these proposals for some time, and I’m sure the determination and enthusiasm of the gentlemen behind it will be reflected in excitement within the local and wider public.

“Two of the priorities which council identified are growing the economy and developing this area as a tourism destination.

“We have an incredible natural and cultural tourist product to offer, and investments like this and the recent developments at Larne FC will continue contributing to the buzz about the town and local area.

“I wish the project every success and am sure this will be another catalyst for our local economy.”