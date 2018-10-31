New £4m hotel development to create 75 jobs

Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group, Beannchor has announced plans to open a new £4 million hotel at Lisburn Square.

Subject to planning approval, Lisburn’s first city centre hotel will open in late Summer 2019, creating 75 new full and part-time jobs.

The new 52-bedroom hotel will occupy approximately 30,000 sq ft of the existing scheme, comprising the former Argos store and adjoining first floor space.

It will offer contemporary surroundings alongside spacious, affordable bedrooms, and will also benefit from secure underground car parking on-site.

A ground floor bar and restaurant accessed from Lisburn Square will be open to both residents and non-residents.

Commenting on the announcement, EY Industry Entrepreneur of the Year award winner Bill Wolsey, MD of Beannchor Group, said: “Hospitality continues to be one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and largest employers. We believe the creation of 75 new full-time and part-time jobs will be a major economic boost for Lisburn Square and the city.

“We already have a presence in Lisburn Square through our very successful Little Wing Pizzeria and have been working alongside the Square’s owners for the past six months to create the vision for a hotel that the people of Lisburn can be proud of.”

Nicky McCollum, development director at Lisburn Square, welcomed Beannchor’s decision to choose Lisburn Square as the location for their next hotel venture.

He commented: “The Merchant and Bullitt hotels created in Belfast by the Beannchor team have been instant successes and are at the cutting edge of the hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

“Further to our plans for the new hotel, it is our intention to attract other quality food and beverage operators to the Square in the short term and continue to create a family-friendly environment within the piazza, as well as stimulate the night-time economy.”

Commercial property agencies CBRE and GVA NI are acting on behalf of Lisburn Square as joint letting agents.

Luke McClelland, retail surveyor at CBRE, added: “Lisburn Square already hosts two award-winning restaurants in The Square Bistro and Little Wing Pizzeria, as well as the increasingly-popular Glasshouse Coffee Deli, and it is fantastic to now welcome Beannchor, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known hospitality providers.”