New Chair announced for Publicity Association of Northern Ireland (PANI)

PANI has revealed its Chair for 2019 as the Director of PML Group NI, Darren Jackson.

One of Northern Ireland’s eldest established marketing and communication associations, PAN has an annual programme of business, education, and social events aimed at sharing industry knowledge, networking, and celebrating excellence.

The announcement was made at the Annual General Meeting, where the Chair for 2018, Siobhan Lavery, presented Darren with the chains of office.

“It is an honour to become the Chair of PANI and work alongside the President and council," he said.

“In an industry that is always evolving, it is crucial that we are able to adapt and remain relevant. PANI helps people across a range of disciplines and job roles through education, collaboration and support, as well as promoting and celebrating creative excellence.

“I am looking forward to working together on a number of events and initiatives, including the Annual Quiz taking place at the end of March, networking business breakfasts, and the PANI Awards scheduled for next year.”