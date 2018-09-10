New fintech co-working space for Belfast city centre

Belfast’s first dedicated fintech co-working space has opened for business with the arrival of the Catalyst Belfast Fintech Hub on the ground floor of Danske Bank’s city centre HQ.

The hub is dedicated to the growing cluster of local early stage technology companies operating in the finance space developed by Catalyst Inc and Danske Bank.

The first firm to join is Finmondo, a fintech company run by Conor Logue and Conor Houston, with more new members expected in the coming weeks.

The space offers 24/7 access for members and features dedicated office suites, permanent desks, hotdesking space, a break out coffee area and a unique event space inside a former safe that can seat up to 50 people for meet-ups and workshops. It also provides members access to a dedicated growth adviser and community manager, as well as the networks of both organisations.

The Catalyst Fintech Hub is the first time Catalyst Inc has had a presence Belfast’s city centre. Members will also be able to access Catalyst Inc’s other sites in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, Londonderry, Letterkenny and Ballymena.

“We are delighted that the Catalyst Belfast Fintech Hub is now open as it allows us to showcase this fantastic working space in the heart of the city centre,” said Steve Orr, director of Connect at Catalyst Inc.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Belfast and the wider region to grow our existing fintech sector by nurturing, supporting and encouraging fintech entrepreneurs and innovators.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Danske Bank, and harnessing the experience, knowledge and networks from both organisations we believe will unlock many opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators across the sector.”

Vicky Davies, MD of strategy and corporate development at Danske Bank, said: “The potential of the fintech sector in Northern Ireland is yet to be fully realised, but we believe there is a real opportunity for local start-ups and financial institutions to work together to put it on the global map.

“ I hope the fantastic environment we have created will give those in the fintech sector the impetus they need to grow their businesses by providing the opportunity to collaborate and expand their networks.

“As part of a leading European banking network, we plan to help plug them into our own network of fintech hubs and partner banks around the world,” she added.