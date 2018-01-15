New footfall dip reveals real changes in shopping habits

Retail footfall in Northern Ireland fell by 3.1% in December compared to a 2.4% decline in November as the province experienced its seventh consecutive month of decline.

According to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium – Springboard footfall and vacancies report for the five weeks from Novemeber 26 to December 30, the drop is lower than the three-month average decrease of 3.9%, but higher than the twelve-month decrease of 2.5%.

High street and retail parks both saw a decline of 3.1%, while Footfall in Shopping Centres decreased by 3.2%.

“For the UK as a whole the decline in shopper footfall is at its fastest pace in almost five years and in part reflects the profound structural challenges facing the retail industry as shopping habits continue to evolve,” said NIRC director Aodhán Connolly.

“However, while Northern Ireland did not fare as poorly as other parts of the UK, this further drop in footfall here means we have now witnessed seven months of consecutive decline and which has been felt across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.”

Those figures, said Mr Connolly, were indicative of how challenging and uncertain 2017 had been for both the retail industry and for consumers.

“Political instability, the enormity of Brexit unfolding, disposable incomes being squeezed, and ongoing profound changes in the way people shop have all added to the uncertainty,” he said.

“If this past year has taught us anything it’s that change and uncertainty may be the only certainty for 2018.

“We know too, that retailers are resilient and adaptable.

“The restoration of devolved government at Stormont would provide a welcome confidence boost, allowing the concerns of Northern Ireland business and consumers to be championed by a working Assembly and Executive.”

Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard said: “The drop in footfall of -3.3% for the UK in the weeks leading up to Christmas provided a heads up for December, with the final outcome for Northern Ireland of -3.1% of little surprise.”