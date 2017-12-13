New ‘Glider’ rapid transit vehicle on show in Belfast

Belfast’s new rapid transit vehicle the ‘Glider’, has been unveiled in Belfast to give the travelling public a glimpse of the city’s new trasnport system.

The first of the new Glider buses have arrived ahead of the service beginning next September and are on display at Custom’s Square service on Thursday.

The service, representing an investment of over £90m from the Department for Infrastructure, is set to be the new face of public transport in Belfast.

The first of its kind here, the new Eco Hybrid Glider vehicles will help improve air quality in the city and also boast modern features such as Wi-Fi and USB charging facilities.

Over the next eight months infrastructure enhancements will be completed and each new vehicle will undergo intensive testing and commissioning before entering passenger service.

A training programme for both operational and engineering staff will be rolled out and a series of roadshows are planned to showcase the new vehicles to communities across the city.

The roadshows will demonstrate new ticketing systems, to ensure the smooth introduction of the service.

“Belfast - like all strong and vibrant cities - needs a transport system that is befitting a global city, and I believe the new Glider service will help to deliver that for Belfast and its residents, workers and visitors,” said the Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister.

“The Glider service will encourage more people to opt for public transport which in turn helps to ease congestion and improve air quality, so it’s a win-win situation for business, the economy, the environment and public health.”

Glider services will operate every 7-8 minutes throughout the working day on routes linking East Belfast, West Belfast and Titanic Quarter via the city centre.

“The 18metre articulated Glider vehicles will use the latest diesel-electric hybrid engine technology delivering a smoother take off from halts, lower noise, reduced vibration and lower emissions.

Chris Conway Translink Group CEO said the service would transform public transport.

“Helping to energise our city, the service will enable easy and convenient travel for more people to more places.

“Our customers can expect a modern, high-capacity and high-frequency rapid transit service which integrates with our existing networks.

This preview is another key milestone in this exciting project, and we are delighted to hear the positive first impressions from our stakeholders, passengers and the wider public.”