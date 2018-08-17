New indoor golf course and licensed restaurant in pipeline

Plans are afoot to create a new indoor golf course - with a licensed restaurant in Craigavon.

The aim is to have an indoor golf course in the new Marlborough Retail Park where the new Marks and Spencer food hall is an anchor tenant.

Marlborough Retail Park Craigavon

And for those who prefer the 19th hole, a licensed cafe is planned for the same unit

The building is a very large unit and according to the planning application, the applicant has earmarked part of a mezzanine level for a golf course.

The application states: “Change of Use to ground floor retail unit (Part of Unit 3) and provision of first floor mezzanine level for leisure use (creating new Unit) with ancillary licensed café/restaurant use and all associated works.”

The applicant is named as Turkington Properties.

Plans for a golf course at Craigavon's Marlborough Retail Park

In their brief description of the proposal, they state: The development proposal involves the change of use/approval for an existing retail unit (Unit 3) within Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon to include an indoor golf unit under D2 leisure with associated cafe.

“The existing unit has approval for 1515.3 metres squared of food retail floor space (757.2 metres squared on the ground floor and 757.2 metres squared on a mezzanine floor space)

“The proposed change of use will accommodate a total of 1514.3 metres squared of indoor golf space including associated cafe.”

Ongoing applications are to have a trampoline park splitting units four and five.

The new golf course and cafe is expected to created eight full and part time posts with peak periods on Saturdays and Sundays and school holidays with 60 customers per hour are expected.

The golf course is expected to open between 9am and 10pm or 11pm every day.

Aside from anchor tenant Marks and Spencers, sportswear brand O’Neill’s will be taking a unit.

There are also plans for three cafe/restaurant units, one of them a drive-thru, with Starbucks and Burger King two of the three units.