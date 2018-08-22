New Range store to open in Newtownabbey

The Range will be opening a new branch in Newtownabbey, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We can confirm that we have got plans to open a new Range store at Northcott in the future.”

In response to a query regarding the number of jobs that will be created and when the store will be opening, the spokesperson added: “We don’t currently have any further details on this site.”

The proposed development is currently listed on the Property Pal site.

Detailing the store, a Property Pal spokesperson said: “The Range are constructing a 40,000 sqft store adjacent to Tesco Extra.”