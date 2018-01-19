New titan on Irish Sea

This picture shows shipyard workers dwarfed by the frame of a gigantic new ferry, the WB Yeats, launched today in Flensburg, Germany.

It is to be operated by Irish Ferries and a statement announcing the launch said the €150m ferry will arrive into Dublin next July and will serve routes from Ireland to Wales and France. It said it will be “the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea”, with space for 1,885 passengers and crew.

It is named WB Yeats after the Irish poet who died 79 years ago this month, a name chosen thanks to an online competition that attracted nearly 100,000 entries.