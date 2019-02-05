New visitor service to open on Main Street

A new visitor information service will be located at The Book Nook following the closure of the tourism centre at Narrow Gauge Road.

The new location at Main Street was approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council this week.

The council says that the decision is “part of the transformation of tourism services and follows a review by global tourism experts”.

The relocation of services are said to be “in line with international best practice, which show visitor information points should be situated in areas of higher footfall”.

The changes – backed by Tourism Northern Ireland - are intended to grow the local economy through tourism.

Chair of council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, Ald Gregg McKeen said: “Our council has an incredible tourism offering and we are committed to fully realising that potential. Excellent visitor information services, such as that earmarked for Larne, will play an important role in driving economic development and tourism and generating tourism footfall with the aim of getting visitors to stay longer and spend more.

“Our current visitor information centre is too costly and has been under used to date. By bringing it into the centre of the town, we make it much more accessible and also draw more visitors into Larne centre. We have also agreed longer opening hours, meaning information is more readily available to guests from outside our area.

“This is an excellent example of council working hand in hand with local businesses to the advantage of all. The substantial savings will also mean we have a significant sum of money freed up which can be used for other services.”

Elaine, Joanne and Stephen Liddle, proprietors of The Book Nook, said: “We at The Book Nook and Larne Post Office are delighted to be able to accommodate the visitor information point in Larne town centre.

“As a family, we have been in business for almost 100 years and we are passionate about showcasing Larne and the Mid and East Antrim area to visitors and locals alike.

“Our convenient Main Street site will work well for the visitor information point location, working hand in hand with the Post Office which offers lots of travel products including currency exchange.

“The Book Nook team are looking forward to welcoming new visitors to the town and working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to make the new visitor information point a resounding success for the town, local residents and those visiting for the first time.”