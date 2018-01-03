New year ‘honours’ for Linwoods at at Middle East innovation awards

Armagh based Linwoods, one of Northern Ireland’s leading health foods businesses has begun 2018 with the latest international award to its name.

The firm secured a gold award for innovation at the SIAL Middle East Show in Abu Dhabi for its ‘Sprouted Flaxseed’ product.

The SIAL Middle East Show is part of a global programme for the food and beverage sector and showcases some of the world’s most innovative products over the course of a three-day event.

The event this year had a record number of more than 300 entries from around the world and Linwoods ‘Sprouted Flaxseed’ came out on top, securing gold following a shortlist of 30 new products from manufacturers across the US, India, New Zealand and the UAE.

The family-owned firm, founded around 50 years ago has been through a period of growth and investment and the award marks the second major industry success for the company in the latter half of 2017, having also been recognised as ‘Export Business of the Year’ at the British Chamber Awards in November.

“Recognition for our products at one of the world’s most prestigious food and beverage events is a major endorsement of our reputation for producing outstanding health food products and we’re delighted that the judges have chosen our ‘Sprouted Flaxseed’ product as best in class,” said managing director John Woods.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the quality of our products and invest heavily in ensuring that we continue to innovate and develop new ranges to meet the demands of our customer base around the globe.

“To have been recognised at two major industry events is an outstanding achievement and is a real boost for the business as we look forward into 2018.

“Award wins such as this serve to underline the hard work of everyone right across the business and helps to enhance the international confidence in Linwoods’ product range, supported by our strategy of continuing to break into new markets.”