NI bucks trend as new home registrations in UK fall 0.5% in 2018

Northern Ireland has bucked the national trend with a near 40% increase in registrations of new homes against a UK backdrop of a 0.5% contraction.

Across the UK, developers registered 159,617 new homes with the National House Building Council (NHBC) over the year, a 0.5% decrease compared with 2017, the NHBC said.

In the worst instance, registrations fell by 10% in London and the Midlands year-on-year while there was no change inWales and Scotland reported a 5% fall.

The strongest increases were in Northern Ireland, at 39% and Yorkshire and Humberside, where registrations saw a 20% uplift.

NHBC said the figures show the “resilience of the UK house building industry”, despite extreme weather conditions and political and economic uncertainties.

The figures are taken from builders who are responsible for around 80% of homes constructed in the UK.

They are required to register a house with the NHBC, a warranty and insurance provider, before starting work, which means its figures represent homes to be built in the months ahead.

The NHBC said home registrations in the private sector were down by 1% in 2018 compared with 2017, while those in the affordable sector remained broadly similar to the previous year.

Nearly a third (31%) of new-build registrations in 2018 were for detached homes, 27% were for semi-detached homes, 25% were for apartments, 15% were for terraced homes and 2% were for bungalows.

The number of new homes which were completed last year was up, however, compared with 2017.

There were 149,480 completions - a 1% increase on 2017.

The number of new homes being registered also picked up towards the end of 2018, the NHBC said.

Half of 12 UK nations and regions saw new-build registrations hold steady or increase last year compared with 2017, while the other half saw a fall.

“The full-year figures of nearly 160,000 new home registrations demonstrate the resilience of the UK house building industry,” said NHBC CEO Steve Wood.

“2018 has been a demanding year, with the extreme weather conditions in the early part and the continuing political and economic uncertainties, which are extending into 2019.”