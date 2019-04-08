NI business activity declines for first time since July 2016

Business activity in Northern Ireland decreased in March for the first time since July 2016 according to the latest figures from Ulster Bank.

The latest PMI report, produced for Ulster Bank by IHS Markit, suggests that Brexit uncertainty pushed the Northern Ireland private sector into decline as the rate of decline in new orders increased and employment decreased to the greatest extent in almost six years.

“Clearly the potential for a no-deal scenario was exercising the minds of business owners last month,” said Richard Ramsey, chief economist for Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank.

“The term ‘Brexit uncertainty’ has been overused in the last couple of years, however it is again a major feature of the latest PMI, with the impact of this becoming more and more tangible,”

“Business conditions deteriorated further according to respondents, with March seeing the first fall in business activity in 32-months.

“Perhaps more significantly though, export orders and employment levels both dropped at their fastest rate in almost six years, and Northern Ireland firms are increasingly pessimistic about the year ahead.”

Adding that positives were thin on the ground, he said manufacturing continued to be the only sector recording output growth.

“At the other end of the spectrum locally is retail, with sales activity declining at its sharpest rate in four years,” he said.

Following similar reports in GB, the report shows Northern Ireland’s largest sector, the service industry, also took a turn for the worse in March, with output, orders and employment all falling.

Service sector activity hit a 32-month low and staffing levels in the sector are falling at the fastest rate in almost six-and-a-half years.

“Last month marked the end of the first quarter of the year, and the deteriorating picture in March meant that it was the weakest quarter in terms of output since Q3 2016,” said Mr Ramsey.

“More significantly though, employment and exports had their worst quarter since the first half of 2013.

“However, Northern Ireland is not alone in this regard, with the UK as a whole also struggling on the growth front.

“Indeed this picture is consistent in Europe as well, where Germany for instance, is seeing manufacturing activity falling at a rapid rate.

“Northern Ireland, though, differs from the rest of the UK in that there has been a lack of decision-making on two fronts, with the absence of an Executive adding to the complications created by uncertainty over Brexit. This has driven a declining picture regarding confidence, with Northern Ireland respondents, particularly in the construction sector, the most pessimistic in the UK regarding future output. With the prospect of a no-deal Brexit receding and decisions in relation to some key infrastructure projects now being made in Northern Ireland, it remains to be seen whether some optimism returns in the months ahead.”