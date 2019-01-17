‘NI drivers now forking out £931 a year for car insurance’

Drivers in Northern Ireland are now paying, on average, a whopping £931 a year for car insurance, according to the latest research.

That’s more than £150 above the average price being paid for comprehensive cover by motorists across the UK as a whole.

According to the UK’s most comprehensive car insurance price index, which is based on more than six million quotes a quarter from Confused.com and powered by Willis Towers Watson, the cost of car insurance in Northern Ireland increased by 7% (equivalent to £58) in the final three months of last year – the biggest quarterly increase of all UK regions, and the largest price rise the Province has experienced since Q2 2017.

However, the data shows the current price of insurance in Northern Ireland is still £75 (8%) cheaper than 12 months ago, despite the increases seen in Q4 2018.

According to the Confused.com report, the cost of car insurance in the UK rose by 2% (equivalent to £14) over the past three months to £774, on average.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, said some customers are “paying the price for staying loyal to their insurer” and urged drivers to shop around before renewing their insurance.

“Car insurance prices are gathering momentum and have increased in Northern Ireland for the first time in over a year. This is the last thing drivers need as they face the post-Christmas pinch and as the UK enters a period of economic uncertainty due to Brexit,” she said.

“All motorists should be shopping around for the best deal, whether they are a new driver or renewing for the tenth year, as there is always another insurer out there willing to offer you a better deal.

“Please don’t pay more than you have to – take a few minutes to check your renewal letter and get a cheaper price.”

