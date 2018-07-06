NI employers named in underpaid report

The names of 239 employers found to have underpaid 22,400 UK workers by a total of £1.44m have been published by the government. The names include 11 from Northern Ireland, who are as follows:

Mr Oliver Kerr, trading as Origin Fresh, Fermanagh and Omagh, failed to pay £10,317.95 to three workers, average arrears of £3,439.32 per worker. Sunnymead (Armagh) Ltd, trading as Sunnymead Residential Home, Armagh, failed to pay £6,507.01 to 76 workers, average arrears £85.62. Dromore Diocesan Trust, failed to pay £3,844.98 to three workers, average arrears £1,281.66. Roe Park Holdings Limited, failed to pay £3,399.28 to 46 workers, average arrears of £73.90. Trackars Limited, Belfast, failed to pay £3,334.55 to 23 workers, average arrears of £144.98. Mrs April Louise Thompson and Miss Nicola Frances Thompson, trading as Baby Maids, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, failed to pay £3,283.65 to 18 workers, average arrears £182.43. Oak Grove Cabins Ltd, Derry City and Strabane BT47, failed to pay £2,728.35 to one worker, arrears £2,728.35. The Tilery Limited, trading as The Tilery Nursing Home, Fermanagh and Omagh, failed to pay £2,423.50 to 33 workers, arrears £73.44. Hypersync Limited, Newry, Mourne and Down, failed to pay £1,518 to one worker, arrears £1,518. Exact CNC (NI) Ltd, Newry, Mourne and Down, failed to pay £576.16 to 17 workers, arrears of £33.89. George Nicholl, trading as Nicholl Plaster Mouldings, Lisburn and Castlereagh, failed to pay £281.70 to one worker, arrears of £281.70.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley said: “The Government is delivering the National Living and Minimum Wage for every worker in Northern Ireland, ensuring everyone gets the wage to which they are entitled. It is only right that thanks to government investigations, 222 people in Northern Ireland will get the back pay they deserve.”