NI Events Co directors agree to disqualification

Ten former members of the failed Northern Ireland Events Company have agreed to bans from acting as company directors in what has been described as the conclusion of the investigation into its collpase amid allegations of financial scandal.

Former chairman Mervyn Elder was banned for nine years, while other high ranking individuals including former Belfast Lord Mayor Jim Rodgers, Gerry Lennon, James Clarke, Alan Clarke, Paul McWilliams, Bill White, Aideen Corr, Victor Haslett and Catherine Williamson each received five year bans.

In a joint statement, six of the former board members said they had “reluctantly” agreed to the process.

“The sorry mess is a warning to anyone accepting an appointment to the board of a publicly sponsored company that they run the risk of being scapegoats for the failings of government in similar circumstances,” the statement said.

In probably its most popular move, the agency was responsible for bringing Elton John to perform in the grounds at Stormont as part of the peace process in 1998.

It was set up the year previously to promote culture, sporting and other public events but, by 2007, had collapsed with debts of £1.6 million that were ultimately covered by the taxpayer.

On November 17, 2008, the Department for the Economy appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the company and after six years and a further £1.2 million spend, it received a report on March 31, 2014.

After consideration of the findings, the Department decided that it was in the public interest, to issue proceedings against the board members.

As part of that, another director, Jasper Perry (40) of Davenport, England, was disqualified for eight years on October 26, 2017 while Janice McAleese, the former chief executive, was disqualified for 14 years.

Those facing the most recent penalties were charged generally with failing to provide adequate oversight and control, failing to ensure sufficient principles of corporate governance were in place which would have prevented the Ms McAleese from assuming the role of a de-facto director in the Company.

They were also found to to have shared a collective responsibility for failing to prevent Ms McAleese fabricating an overdraft facility for £200,000 without Board knowledge.”