NI firm to fit-out London war museum

A Northern Ireland firm has been awarded a prestigious contract to fit-out a new war museum in London.

Marcon, based in Antrim, is to carry out work on the new Biggin Hill Memorial Museum, due to open in November.

The attraction will tell the history of Britain’s most famous RAF base, in particular its role during the Second World War, when the fighter station played a central part in the Battle of Britain.

Working with interpretive designers Redman Design, London Borough of Bromley and the Biggin Hill Memorial Museum team, Marcon will fit-out the museum creating a brand new visitor attraction at Biggin Hill, south-east of London.

The museum’s focus will be on storytelling and using appropriate media, objects and resources to bring the content to life.

The experience will be supported with archival photography, film footage and sound with some specially commissioned films.

The procurement and management of all the elements of the project – showcases, audio visual hardware, graphics and interactive exhibits – will be the sole responsibility of Marcon.

The firm’s in-house specialist joinery workshop will manufacture the feature setworks, furniture and solid surface items within the new museum.

Marcon director, Mark O’Connor said the contract was “another important milestone” for the company, adding that the attraction will be “a world class museum for local people and international visitors alike”.

Jemma Johnson-Davey, director at Biggin Hill Memorial Museum added: “With Marcon’s help, we will be opening our doors to the public in November this year, 100 years after the end of the First World War and on the centenary year of the founding of the RAF.

“The museum will celebrate and share people’s first hand experiences of wartime Biggin Hill offering our visitors a truly unique and personal account.”

Bryn Redman of Redman Design said he was confident Marcon would bring “the skill and expertise required to realise our vision for Biggin Hill Memorial Museum”.

Established in 2004, Marcon has been responsible for the fit-out of a number of iconic museums and exhibitions across the UK and Ireland in recent years, including the incredibly popular Titanic Belfast and the Seamus Heaney HomePlace.