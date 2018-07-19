NI firms recognised for aerospace excellence

Four Northern Ireland manufacturers have been been recognised for the high quality of their work in the aerospace sector at an event during the Farnborough International Airshow.

Two, Denroy Plastics in Bangor and Moyola Precision Engineering based in Castledawson achieved the highest possible “Gold” performance standard as suppliers in the aerospace and defence industries, while RW Powder Coatings from Comber and Vita Materials Ltd in Dunmurry received Bronze awards.

The Achieving Supply Chain Excellence event sees 44 companies from around the UK and Ireland recognised with performance awards for boosting their competitiveness through the 21st Century Supply Chains (SC21) programme.

The programme, run by ADS, the UK trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, helps small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the aerospace and defence sectors to make operational improvements, reduce overheads and improve their potential to grow.

The firms make up part of the supply chain supporting global firms such as Airbus, Babcock, BAE Systems, Bombardier, Rolls Royce and Thales.

“It’s great to see so many aerospace and defence supply chain companies being recognised for the quality of their work,” said ADS CEO Paul Everitt.

“As we approach Brexit, it is important for supply chain companies to plan ahead and ensure they continue to focus on quality, cost and delivery. This is the best way to maintain the confidence of customers and navigate the headwinds and uncertainties associated with leaving the EU.”

Jeremy Fitch, Invest Northern Ireland’s executive director of business and sector development, said: “Northern Ireland aerospace is already demonstrating exceptional performance in service through its established and internationally recognised ability to deliver on time and in full, to exacting quality standards in a globally challenging cost environment.

“Achieving SC21 Gold accreditation is an outstanding world-class achievement for both Moyola Precision Engineering and Denroy Plastics who exemplify the innovative and ambitious characteristics of our highly successful aerospace cluster.”