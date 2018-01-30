NI fish and chip restaurant scoops two national awards

Belfast city centre restaurant Fish City has won two national awards in the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

The shop has been crowned the UK’s most sustainable fish and chip business and the best for offering healthier menu options during a prestigious ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London - an event widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish and chip world.

To secure the top spot for the Good Catch – The Sustainable Seafood Award, the restaurant was assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, focusing strongly on the policies and procedures they have in place regarding the responsible sourcing of fish and shellfish.

They were also judged on their efforts in informing customers about the sustainable credentials of seafood including details of the journey that their fish takes - from net to plate - as well as how they encourage others in the industry to place greater focus on responsible and sustainable sourcing.

“We feel humbled to have won these awards and are truly proud to be where we are today,” said Fish City owner John Lavery after receiving the awards from chef and broadcaster Nigel Barden.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team for all their hard work, as well as MSC and MCS for the guidance and support they have provided us since our opening.

“My wife, Grainne and I, have been fully committed to sustainability and healthy eating for a number of years. We firmly believe that these elements are an integral part of the Fish City brand and its future growth.

“We are proud to be the first retailer in Ireland to be MSC certified and we look forward to continuing to work with schools, local businesses and tourism agencies to educate and promote our core beliefs.”

Seafish CEO Marcus Coleman said: “With customers becoming more interested in the nutritious value and content of their takeaways, the question of where and how our food is sourced has never been so important.

“As one of the UK’s healthiest and least adulterated takeaways on offer, a portion of fish and chips provides healthy amounts of protein, carbohydrates and many essential nutrients and vitamins. With an alternative ‘healthier’ menu on offer, Fish City does an exemplary job of producing nutritional content that’s equally as flavoursome as it is healthy.

“Not only does Fish City serve wholesome dishes, but they also recognise the importance of sourcing their fish responsibly and sustainably – both to meet customer demand and ensure the future of our nation’s favourite takeaway.

“Winning two awards in a UK wide competition is no easy feat, the team should be incredibly proud of their achievement.”