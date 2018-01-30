NI hotel named in TripAdvisor UK Travellers' Choice awards for second year in a row

Bishop’s Gate hotel in Londonderry has featured in the TripAdvisor UK Travellers’ Choice awards for the second year in a row.

Last year, the luxurious, boutique hotel ranked second on this coveted list, and takes the number three spot this year as visitos continue to rate it among the top 1% of hotels across the country.

The interior of Bishops Gate hotel

Commenting on the achievement Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to feature in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the second year running.

“The fact that the UK list is compiled on the basis of reviews from individuals who have stayed and shared in the Bishop’s Gate experience is really encouraging.

“Bishop’s Gate has a commitment to excellence at its core, and our amazing team strive to exceed customer expectations at every occasion.

“This accolade shows that their dedication, enthusiasm and expertise is recognised and appreciated by visitors.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016.

It has featured in The Irish Times – ‘100 Best Places to Stay in Ireland’, and it was voted ‘Hideaway of the Year’ in a Georgina Campbell hospitality guide.

Receptionist Laura Curran won the NI Hotels Federation ‘Hotel Receptionist of the Year 2017’, while her colleague Stephanie McCarron was voted runner up.

During last year’s North West Business Awards the Grade B1 listed hotel, located just within the city’s walls, was named as ‘Guest Accommodation Provider of the Year’.