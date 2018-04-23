NIRC calls for fair deal as figures shows potential Brexit costs

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) has launched a campaign to ensure that consumers are “front and centre” during the current Brexit negotiations.

“A Fair Deal for Consumers” aims to show the impact on average households that tariffs could have if a satisfactory deal is not achieved and calls on the government and the EU to put consumers first.

As part of the launch the NIRC unveiled a pricing tool based on Parliamentary constituencies that shows the possible rises in cost of several staple foods.

“The progress made so far in the Brexit negotiations by the UK and the EU is encouraging, but there is still work to do to achieve a fair final agreement,” said NIRC director Aodhán Connolly.

“If the UK leaves the EU with no trade agreement, EU imports into the UK will be subject to World Trade Organisation Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariffs.

“We have crunched the numbers for what an MFN tariff arrangement could mean for the price of a handful of staple foods for shoppers across Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“There are a number of factors which influence price so our figures represent an estimate of the potential price increases we may see.”

The pricing tool estimates that a weekly shop could rise by 3% averaging out the rise across series of staple items.

“The average Northern Ireland household already has less than half of the weekly discretionary spending power of GB households,” said Mr Connolly.

“Any rises in costs such as new tariffs simply can’t be absorbed entirely by retailers.

“This is not an ideological stance as we are Brexit agnostic. These figures simply highlight a risk of potential increases that we may see if a satisfactory agreement on tariffs is not reached.

“We are simply concerned with the facts and the need to protect the already hard pressed Northern Ireland consumer.”

The NIRC’s campaign is not focusing on tariffs entirely, he added.

“Our politicians and the EU need to look at all areas that will affect our shoppers.

“Over the coming weeks and months the NIRC will be seeking meetings with MPs, MLAs, MEPs, the EU and other stakeholders to make sure that they understand the need for a fair deal for our Northern Ireland consumers. Political certainty on the final deal between the UK and EU is needed as soon as possible for businesses and consumers.”