Novosco to create 150 jobs in significant expansion

Belfast based cloud services provider Novosco is to recruit almost 150 new staff as part of a £20 million expansion project the company has confirmed.

The significant growth phase has been triggered by the news earlier this week that the company has secured a £107m contract to manage IT infrastructure and support services for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The new jobs will include IT infrastructure engineers, service delivery roles, project managers, cloud experts and cyber security specialists.

“Novosco provides services to many of Northern Ireland’s leading businesses and public sector bodies as well as to universities, NHS Trusts, housing associations and businesses across the UK and Ireland,” said managing director Patrick McAliskey.

“Our latest contract with CUH will propel our growth in the English market and require us to significantly expand our Belfast headquarters.

“Expanding our workforce will be critical to driving the next phase of our business strategy and Invest NI support will assist us to secure the right skills to ensure our continued growth.”

Invest Northern Ireland is offering more than £1.2m towards the creation of 114 of the new roles to be based in Belfast.

Danske Bank is providing finance for the capital investment required to support the company’s expansion and continued growth.

Novosco currently employs around 180 people.

The new skilled roles will be created over the next three years, ultimately contributing more than £4.8m annually in additional salaries to the local economy.

“This expansion marks another milestone in Novosco’s development,” said Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton.

“Novosco has been part of our Scaling programme since October 2012. It has grown rapidly in recent years to become a significant player in Northern Ireland’s thriving IT industry.

“This growth has been through a combination of investment in leadership, skills and exports. This is a perfect example of how our support can not only help a local company to grow, but also deliver long-term economic benefit.”