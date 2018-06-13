Novosco wins £107m deal with Cambridge University Hospitals

Belfast-based IT innovator Novosco has agreed a seven year contract worth £107 million to manage IT infrastructure and support services for Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The contract is a prestigious win for the firm given that the Trust runs Addenbrooke’s and The Rosie maternity hospital and is one of the largest and most digitised healthcare providers in the UK.

It is also one of the 16 global digital exemplar (GDE) trusts selected by NHS England for its digital excellence and maturity.

The contract, which is worth £107m over seven years, will see Novosco provide a range of services to support CUH’s award-winning eHospital digital programme and its electronic patient record system, Epic.

It adds to Novosco’s existing portfolio of health sector clients, which includes a number of UK NHS trusts.

The company, which is headquartered in Belfast and has offices in Manchester and Dublin, also counts major housing associations and universities, two premier league football teams, and some of Ireland’s best-known businesses as customers.

“CUH is regarded as one of the leading lights in healthcare digital transformation in the UK and we are delighted that they have chosen Novosco to provide these vitally important IT services.” said Novosco managing director, Patrick McAliskey.

“We look forward to working with CUH to help them further extend their digital platform and capabilities and to help them provide even better and safer care to patients.”

The services Novosco will be providing include installing new secure platforms for application hosting, including Epic; updating end-user computing devices and print solutions; installing resilient and reliable networks; and delivering the technology that will enable the Trust to achieve its GDE objectives.

CUH director of digital, Dr Jag Ahluwalia said: “We are pleased to confirm our new partnership with Novosco and look forward to working with them to meet the next set of challenges we face in our ambitious and ongoing plan to improve healthcare through technology.

“The further digital development of our hospital is central to improving care for our patients and providing a better experience for our staff.”