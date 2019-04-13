Of course we’re off to hell in a handcart - aren’t we?

We’ve been saying for weeks, nay, months now that the world will end over Brexit and that it will be even worse than that if there’s a no deal - but is it true?

Well, yes, mostly, although it’s going to take slightly longer to get there than we originally thought thanks to the flextension offered this week by our erstwhile friends in the European Union.

The new October deadline shoved into Theresa May’s hand this week means that, for a while at least, the bad thing has gone away.

It’s only for a few months but the relief in most quarters has been palpable.

Business groups moved quickly to welcome the news but the mounting evidence seems to be that the longer we stick our heads in the sand a pretend nothing’s happening, the worse it’s going to be when Winter comes.

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry published its respected Quarterly Economic Survey and concluded that business had ‘hit the brakes’ in terms of future development planning.

“These are some of the weakest figures we’ve seen in nearly a decade, and that’s no coincidence,” said CEO Ann McGregor.

“Our findings should serve as a clear warning that the ongoing impasse at Westminster is contributing to a sharp slowdown in the real economy right across all of the UK regions.”

The following day as details of the extension emerged, CBI NI director Angela McGowansaid: “businesses will now be adjusting their no deal plans, not cancelling them.

“The impact that Brexit uncertainty is having on business investment is clear, in the coming months rebuilding confidence and boosting investment will be critical to support the all-island economy.”

How reassuring on Friday, then, as the process carries on anew, to hear Mrs Foster vow that unless the backstop is killed off the deal will not go through Parliament.

“If they continue on the road of ‘we are not reopening the treaty’ then we are heading inexorably towards a no-deal scenario.”

Gives us something to look forward to doesn’t it?