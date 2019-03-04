Once-derelict castle bought by Armagh man set to re-open after £12m revamp

A derelict mansion in Co Armagh is to reopen as a luxury venue after a multi-million pound revamp led by a local man who made his fortune in Australia.

Killeavy Castle, nestled in the woodland at the foot of Slieve Gullion, was bought by Co Armagh man Mick Boyle and his wife Robin, for £1.2 million in 2013.

The couple, who live in Sydney and run a civil engineering firm with offices spread across Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Northern Ireland, set about restoring the Grade 1 listed building to its former glory two years ago.

With a £12 million investment, supported by the First Trust bank, they hired 90 local contractors — from design to construction and landscaping companies — to carry out the painstaking refurbishment.

Mick Boyle, who was born in south Armagh before emigrating to Australia in the 1960s where he now runs Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure with his wife, said: “Robin and I wanted to change the way people think about South Armagh.

“We want to create a destination venue where tourists and local people can come to and enjoy great dining, access the beautiful mountain walks and feel very connected with their natural surroundings.

“We want Killeavy Castle to be a world class destination where people can escape the busyness of modern life and get closer to what’s important.”

Killeavy Castle was first built in 1836.

Thanks to the refurbishment, it now has four luxury bedrooms, a formal dining room, a cellar bar and private function facilities, all with period features which have undergone significant restoration.

Behind the Castle there is a permanent marquee for weddings, retreats and corporate events.

An underground tunnel once used as a servant’s passageway now links the castle to the newly built 45-bed boutique spa hotel.