One in ten NI firms look for non-UK base amid growing Brexit fears

Almost one in 10 Northern Ireland businesses have established a presence outside the UK in a bid to allay growing fears over the impact of Brexit, according to research from the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It has been a poor start to the year, the Chamber said, with the province proving the weakest performing UK region, despite employment growth and a fifth of firms reporting that revenues were negatively affected by Brexit.

Some local firms are considering virtual office space in Dublin while another said it was increasing capacity in a warehouse in Belgium as part of contingency planning around the EU divorce.

It added: “The obvious concern is that this new facility proves to be a more viable option going forward.”

Business leaders have criticised uncertainty surrounding the UK’s exit from the EU and Northern Ireland’s lack of local representation at the Brussels negotiations.

The information comes in the Quarterly Economic Survey which polled 268 firms covering the first three months of this year and produced with business advisors BDO.

A fifth are considering establishing a presence outside the UK in addition to more than 20 (8%) who have already acted.

A quarter of Chamber members felt their prospects were poor because of the exit and one-in-four have changed their business models as a result.

Economists suggested some firms may be stockpiling cash reserves for investment once Brexit uncertainty has been resolved while others said there may be a corresponding movement among EU-based firms to establish a UK presence.

“We are seeing a growing sense of frustration among our members at the lack of progress on major issues including Brexit and the lack of an Executive, which are impacting on businesses’ bottom line,” said Christopher Morrow, head of policy at the Chamber, said: “We cannot accept this any longer, it is damaging the economy.”

Noting some signs of growth, he said this had slowed amid concerns over manufacturing and services.

“Northern Ireland is the weakest performing UK region across many of our key economic indicators, particularly manufacturing.”

The Chamber members’ survey was one of the broadest available of local businesses.

Mr Morrow said three-quarters felt pressure to raise wages, which could prove challenging when so many were already facing wider cost pressures and a squeeze on profitability.

Brian Murphy, managing partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said unemployment was at its lowest rate in a decade and businesses were still recruiting, an indication that confidence was growing.

“This report shows there is also an increase in investment intentions by local businesses,” he said.

“This is a welcome sign that despite the current uncertainty at government level, businesses in Northern Ireland will persevere and plan for future success.”