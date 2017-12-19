Opening of new-look store creates more than 15 jobs

Discount retailer Poundstretcher has created more than 15 new jobs in Banbridge with a major investment in its town centre store.

The company has spent more than £1 million on the purchase and revamp of the premises on Newry Street, creating a modern store that now employs 20 people.

The new shop will be officially opened by Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson at 9am on Wednesday, December 20.

The unveiling of the new-look Poundstretcher store comes just days after The Outlet announced that the recent opening of three new stores has created more than 30 jobs locally.

A £500,000 investment at the A1 retail park has seen The Beauty Outlet, Jack & Jones and Ulster Weavers open in the run up to Christmas. • Read related story - 32 jobs created as new stores open at The Outlet

In August this year, the Leader reported on speculation that Poundstretcher was set to expand its offering in Banbridge by extending into the adjoining disused SuperValu unit - a potential move welcomed by the local Chamber of Trade and politicians.

Welcoming the completion of the refit work, Area Manager Frances Hanley commented: “We are pleased to be expanding our store for the people of Banbridge, making it easier for them to grab even more fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.”

Local UUP Councillor Glenn Barr commented: “I welcome this investment in the town centre. This is a great location for any business and hopefully the opening of the new store will attract more shoppers to the town centre.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart told the Leader that the empty SuperValu premises had been “a shadow on a great town centre” and said she was “delighted to see an established brand like Poundstretcher continuing to grow in the area.”

To celebrate the official opening of its new-look Banbridge store, Poundstretcher will be offering customers a range of ‘opening day only specials’ and a whopping £3,000 worth of product give-aways.

“The first five customers in line for our store opening will receive a black curved fireplace (RRP £229) for just £15. The next 10 customers can grab themselves a double faux leather bed (RRP £99.99) for £10. The next 15 customers will be able to take home a glass TV stand (RRP £49.99), for only £5! And for the next 175 customers, a washable rug (RRP £9.99) will be available for £4.99,” a spokesperson revealed.

With large numbers of shoppers expected at the official opening, people are being advised to get there early to ensure they don’t miss out.

“We are expecting massive queues for our opening day-only specials, so come early to catch the bargains,” Frances Hanley said.