Organisers ‘harbour’ ambitions for biggest Culture Night Belfast

Culture Night Belfast is set to be bigger and better this year thanks to principal corporate sponsor, Belfast Harbour, which is making its waterfront development at City Quays available as a venue.

This year organisers are expecting a record 115,000 people will enjoy almost 300 events at over 100 different venues.

In just 10 years the event Culture Night has grown from attracting 6,000 people to become the biggest night in Belfast’s cultural calendar.

In addition to more events, Culture Night 2018, which takes place on Friday 21st September, is expanding its geographic reach to include Belfast’s regenerated waterfront.

Belfast Harbour’s new development at City Quays is already home to the new AC Hotel by Marriott and will provide a dramatic backdrop for events with views across the Victoria Channel towards Titanic Belfast.

“Culture Night is all about showcasing the very best of Belfast, and with the help of our principal corporate sponsor we can do just that whilst also expanding our reach across the city to include its fantastic new waterfront,” said Susan Picken, director of the Cathedral Quarter Trust.

“We’re raring to go for our tenth year and thanks to the support of Belfast Harbour we’re looking forward to laying on the biggest single cultural celebration the city has ever seen. “

Jenni Barkley, of Belfast Harbour said: “Belfast Harbour has a long tradition of supporting the arts and we’re delighted to continue our support for Culture Night which is always one of the city’s annual highlights.

“The waterfront will provide a great backdrop to the street performers and Culture Night will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy this new part of the city centre.”

Bank of Ireland UK is also getting into the spirit of Culture Night by hosting its own tap event to attempt to break the world record for the Largest Tap Dance Lesson – a play on how easy it is to make contactless payments with a simple ‘tap’.

“The event is a fantastic celebration of the vibrant culture we have on offer in Northern Ireland and we are really excited to be a headline sponsor this year,” said NI managing director Ian Sheppard.

Kerry Rooney, Culture Night Belfast manager, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Bank of Ireland UK and Visa to go for the world record.

“We’ll be ‘tapping’ into everyone’s excitement for Culture Night, and we firmly believe that together, we can hot-foot it into the record books with the Largest Tap Dancing Lesson in the World.”